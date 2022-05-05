Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota business owners donate 200 theater tickets to first responders

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of South Dakota business owners are thanking first responders with free tickets to a show at the Washington Pavilion.

CellOnly and Weisser Distributing donated nearly 200 tickets for the show Come From Away. It’s based on the true story of a Canadian town that took in travelers on 9/11. The owner of Cell Only saw the show in New York and wanted to give first responders an opportunity to experience it as well.

“It’s a big part of our community, you know I, I think we learn from each other here. If you look at a lot of the business owners here and, and employees and people who volunteer their time and give money, and I think this community just has that spirit in it already,” said CellOnly owner Rory Kelly.

Come From Away has showings at the Washington Pavilion from May 5 until May 8, tickets are available here.

