Young Dakota State baseball team is #2 seed in conference tournament

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The North Star post season tournament starts Friday and Derrion Hardie’s Trojans march into Lake Forest as the #2 seed. They have really turned this program around and are still very young.

But they have still developed great leadership from their younger players and it’s made a big difference with 29 wins this year.

DSU Head Coach Derrion Hardie says, ”A lot of the guys you see out on the field are freshmen and sophomores. We’ve got a couple of juniors, but a lot of times it’s tough to find leaders when you have a young team. And we’ve got some guys who’ve decided to step up and take the bull by the horns so to speak...”

The Trojans rallied from 5 down in the 9th to win this game and they have showed plenty of grit all season. They go into the post season tournament as the #2 seed on Friday.

