Aberdeen ends tourism week with first Fun Book Friday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau closed out National Travel and Tourism Week at the Malchow Plaza with its first Fun Book Friday of the summer.

Officials are optimistic about the upcoming season after they saw a 22% increase last year in lodging, entertainment and restaurant spending.

Executive Director Casey Weismantel says the weather warming up makes this the perfect time to visit Aberdeen.

”With Wylie Park and Storybook Land opening, the Aqua Addicts are getting geared up for their Thursday performances, we have summer concerts held down here on The Plaza, there’s wine walks, the Dacotah Prairie Museum has evolving exhibits all the time,” said Weismantel.

That’s why the Visitors Bureau spent National Travel and Tourism Week getting Hub City hospitality leaders prepared for the summer visitors.

”South Dakota Tourism was in town and we hosted hospitality training at the Capitol Theater. Christine Cashen, a nationally-known speaker, came in and helped us celebrate what is hospitality, how does that work with front line employees, how can I up my game?” said Weismantel.

Another new initiative launched was the Aberdeen Visitor Rack on Main Street, which provides tourism resources for free, anytime.

”People can stop by after hours or on weekends and pick up an Aberdeen Visitors Guide. If we’re not here, we have the information ready. Just grab one, they’re free. Go explore Aberdeen and have fun,” said Weismantel.

Fun Book Friday was the finale of the week, where books containing two dozen coupons for Aberdeen attractions, such as Wylie Park and Storybook Land, were handed out for free while Danger Von Dempsey’s served gourmet hot dogs.

Owner Sean Dempsey says its the people that make Aberdeen a great place to visit.

”The people are absolute gems here. They’re just a very welcoming community. We’ve been here for almost three years, and it’s been the people here that are the main reason,” said Dempsey.

The Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will continue hosting Fun Book Fridays every week throughout the summer.

