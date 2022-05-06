Augustana tennis set to host Central Regional pod

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another dominant season has earned the Augustana women’s tennis team the right to host the central regional pod this week in Sioux Falls needing just one win to advance to the National Championships.

The Vikings went 21-1 during the regular season and won the NSIC Tournament for the 11th consecutive year to earn the league’s automatic bid. As the second seed in the central regional they get to host one of the three team pods and get a bye into the championship match, both big advantages at this time of the year.

Augie will face the winner of tomorrow’s Southeastern Oklahoma and Washburn game on Saturday at 3 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.