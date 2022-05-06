DSU names interim director of Applied Research Lab

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joel Wohnoutka has been named the Interim Director of the Madison Applied Research Laboratory at Dakota State University.

DSU officials made the announcement Friday. The previous director, Dr. Josh Pauli, resigned this spring.

Wohnoutka is a two-time DSU alumnus from Luverne, Minn. He received his bachelor’s degree in Computer Science in 2014, and a master’s degree in 2016.

After graduation, he moved to Maryland to work at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab for five and a half years. He began researching cyber security vulnerabilities, then moved into a project management role.

The Madison lab, and the DSU Applied Research Lab planned for Sioux Falls, are “a good opportunity for people who have an interest in protecting our nation and a desire to serve their country, which I think is a lot of people at DSU,” Wohnoutka said. He noted that these competitive jobs will appeal to new DSU graduates, alumni like himself who want to return to the area, or individuals coming here from other parts of the country.

