Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home

The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Massachusetts family took home what they thought was a lost dog, only to later realize it was actually a coyote pup.

They called a wildlife center for help.

The pup is a young male who was separated from his family, the center said.

Health officials helped determine the coyote, fortunately, did not pose a risk of rabies exposure.

Coyotes are a rabies vector species and if any of the family members had been bitten, scratched, or had extended contact with the pup, it would have been euthanized and tested.

It is recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.

The pups will be raised together and given a chance to grow and learn natural behaviors in large, outdoor caging.

