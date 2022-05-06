Lake Area Technical College gets major boost from private donation, state funding

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College received over $15 million in donations Friday as part of an push to expand and improve its campus in Watertown.

First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard donated $8 million to help construct two classroom buildings and an archway, while the state of South Dakota is putting forth $7.5 million in one-time funding to help with the projects.

The announcement was made Friday at the annual Governor’s Luncheon fundraiser. Gov. Kristi Noem was in attendance to announce the state’s contribution.

Lake Area Technical College Foundation officials said the $8 million gift is the largest donation by an industry partner ever presented to Lake Area Tech. First Premier Bank President Dave Rozenboom, who made the announcement, said the gift is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to technical education.

The gifts will allow Lake Area Tech to move forward in late summer with the construction of the Archway project. The 50,000-square-foot building complex will allow space to relocate programs, accommodate growth, and add capacity for 250 additional students.

“Because of these significant gifts, this facility will be built with no additional financial burden placed on our students,” Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney said. “These gifts will enable us to change lives and launch careers and provide a pathway of success for our graduates that will enrich the state of South Dakota.”

