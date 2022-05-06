Learn to ride a horse at a farm near Baltic, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Benson Equestrian Center, near Baltic, offers classes for people of all ages to learn about and ride horses.

“They have a personality, they have a heart and I think there is a real connection that is so true and easy to understand,” Laura Benson said, the owner of Benson Equestrian Center said.

For Benson, it’s all about sharing that connection she’s found with others.

“If I could create a place where people would want to come out and just get to experience riding horses and all that it has to offer it would just be a really cool experience,” Benson said.

Mckenzie Clark, and her horse Liberty, have been helping Benson achieve that dream while she was in college.

“I ended up boarding her here and found out Laura needed some help. It was a nice break from nursing to just spend time with horses and kids to teach them about the amazing things horses can do,” Clark said.

Being around horses truly can do some amazing things.

“Studies have been done that there are so many benefits to riding horses all the way through adults. For me it’s a big stress relief, it always has been. I think it’s something that really hard to explain until you experience it,” Benson said.

For kids, the first time riding a horse is a special moment.

“They think it’s the coolest thing, when you’re up there it’s just a different view of the world and it’s pretty amazing,” Clark said.

The opportunity to have those experiences is available for people of all ages.

“I actually just had a lady the other day come out and she had never ridden a horse. It was on her bucket list and she was basically ready to load him up in the car by the end of it. That was just an hour lesson that she built that bond,” Clark said.

