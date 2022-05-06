Lincoln boys tennis avenges lone loss to Washington
Seven-time defending state champion Patriots win 6-3
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The seven-time defending SDHSAA Boys State Tennis Champion Lincoln Patriots defeated the Washington Warriors 6-3 on Thursday afternoon at Lincoln High School to avenge their lone defeat of the season, a 6-3 defeat at Washington on April 11th. Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!
