Mysterious case of hepatitis diagnosed in North Dakota child

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota has become the latest in a growing number of states that is investigating a mysterious case of hepatitis in a child where all the usual causes have been ruled out.

North Dakota Health Department officials say the child from Grand Forks County is recovering at home after a brief stay in the hospital.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been looking into cases of the sudden liver disease in children that has health authorities around the world looking for clues. The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin.

The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. Several cases have been reported in Minnesota. One case in a South Dakota child is also being investigated.

