Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Non-profit uses cinema to close racial misunderstandings

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The red carpet premiere of Hazard takes place Tuesday, May 10 at the State Theatre. The production stems from the group “Hazard Film Project”, which is also a non-profit founded by Daniel Bergeson and Bobby Peacock. Their goal is to enhance the perspectives of marginalized groups, and they hope Hazard has that same effect. The short film follows a black family as they take a camping road trip for the first time to explore why it is not as common.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Warmer Temperatures for Next Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
Non-profit uses cinema to close racial misunderstandings
Rendering of Lake Area Technical Project's archway project. The school received $15.5 million...
Lake Area Technical College gets major boost from private donation, state funding
The Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau closed out National Travel and Tourism Week at...
Aberdeen ends tourism week with first Fun Book Friday