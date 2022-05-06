Non-profit uses cinema to close racial misunderstandings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The red carpet premiere of Hazard takes place Tuesday, May 10 at the State Theatre. The production stems from the group “Hazard Film Project”, which is also a non-profit founded by Daniel Bergeson and Bobby Peacock. Their goal is to enhance the perspectives of marginalized groups, and they hope Hazard has that same effect. The short film follows a black family as they take a camping road trip for the first time to explore why it is not as common.

