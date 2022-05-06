Avera Medical Minute
Police identify woman killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash April 29 in southeastern Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motor vehicle crash April 29 in southeastern Sioux Falls. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the woman killed in a crash last week in southeast Sioux Falls.

Seventy-eight-year-old Margaret Schuttloffel died in a crash on April 29, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Investigators say Schuttloffel was driving a Chevrolet Impala when she collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and E. Buckingham Street. She died at the scene. The other vehicle was occupied by four juveniles, none of whom were seriously hurt. Police say everyone involved was wearing their seat belts.

Police previously said that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, but speed may have been a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

