Several streets to be closed for Avera Race Against Cancer

(File)
(File)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fun run that is part of one of the region’s largest fundraisers to support cancer victims is set to impact travel in southeast Sioux Falls this weekend.

The Avera Race Against Cancer takes place Saturday morning. Police say the following streets will be impacted:

· Southeastern Avenue from 49th Street to Klondike Trail

· 41st Street from Southeastern to Bahnson Avenue

· Bahnson Avenue from 33rd Street to 49th Street

· 33rd Street/Old Orchard Trail from Bahnson Avenue to Southeastern Avenue

· 49th Street from Spencer Boulevard to Bahnson Avenue

Police anticipate the race will conclude by 10:30 a.m. with some streets opening sooner. Motorists are encouraged to drive with care in this area during the race. Every effort will be made to accommodate local residents that need to leave or enter the closed areas.

