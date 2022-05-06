Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota farmers optimistic about commodity prices

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE PRESTON, S.D. - Farmers in South Dakota says there’s a reason for optimism as they head out to their fields to plant crops this spring.

Commodity markets are up 62% over the 10-year average.

Wayne Soren raises crops and cattle near Lake Preston. Although he’s optimistic as he drives his planter into his corn field, the third-generation farmer also has concerns, mainly about dry conditions. Soren wonders if there will be enough rain to grow a crop this years.

Following the late-April rainstorms, the May 5th U.S. Drought Monitor data shows 69% of the state remains in drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

