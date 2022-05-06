South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts vigil for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a somber time for those at South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s vigil Thursday evening, remembering and longing for those Indigenous women or girls missing or murdered. While it’s a sad time, they hope their efforts can help find those still missing.

The organization’s goal; raising notice on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit and LGBTQ+ Individuals.

“We’ll be having some speakers with some singing by one of our staff members. Just recognizing and holding space for everyone in the community who is feeling the heavy weight of those who are missing.” said SDUIH Executive Director Michaela Seiber.

For SD Urban Indian Health, their vigil is one of the only events in Sioux Falls for the day. And they see it as their responsibility to make space for those looking to remember or grieve.

“There aren’t a lot of events going on in Sioux Falls around this topic and issue. So I think when people see it, they want to go and show their support.” said Seiber.

The day also getting attention from state and national politicians. Governor Noem proclaiming May 5th as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day in South Dakota.

In the United States House of Representatives, an introduced resolution would designate the day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson released a statement stating that he hopes the resolution will shine a light on those who haven’t received justice.

“Of the 105 missing persons in South Dakota right now – 73 of them are Native American. This is extremely disproportional and deserves more attention. I hope our resolution shines a light on the tragedy of the missing and murdered native women who have not received the justice they deserve.”

Seiber said while the day is just one on the calendar, the more people are aware of the growing crisis in the state, the more they can do to help reunite families and friends.

“You know, it’s every day that someone goes missing, an indigenous person in South Dakota. And we don’t hear about it because we’re not talking about it, we’re not looking for that information. But it’s happening every day. So the more we do talk about it like this, the more we hopefully get to a solution.” said Seiber.

Seiber said although this is a vigil that they will do annually, she says they hope to get enough momentum from the community to host more events, raising even more awareness for those missing.

