Standing Rock Sioux leader calls for transparency in pipeline environmental study

(Dakota News Now) - The chairwoman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is calling for more transparency in the environmental review currently being performed on the Dakota Access Pipeline project.

Chairwoman Janet Alkrie recently met with Assistant Secretary of the Army Michael Conner to discuss the study. The Army Corps of Engineers is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement to determine whether to grant an easement for the pipeline.

The pipeline has continued operating on Corps-administered land, though tribal officials say the prior easement was vacated by federal Judge James Boasberg over two years ago.

“Standing Rock has requested a number of basic documents and plans, such as the oil spill response plan for the Missouri River,” Alkrie said in a press release sent Friday. “We have received no information whatsoever, and the failure to cooperate with our Tribe and our emergency managers is continuing.”

The Corps of Engineers Omaha District originally planned to release a draft environmental study for public comment last month. But Standing Rock withdrew as a Cooperating Agency for the environmental impact study, citing the lack of transparency in the process, and a failure by the Corps to consider the operator’s safety record. That prompted the Civil Works leadership of the Army to announce a “pause” in the process, leading to Alkire’s meeting with Conner last week.

Construction of the pipeline triggered a number of protests on the Standing Rock reservation in 2016. It began operating in May of 2017. In 2020, a judge ordered the pipeline to be shut down while an environmental review was completed, but a U.S. appeals court overturned that order a short time later.

