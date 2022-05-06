Stolen vehicle, road rage investigations lead to standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a stolen vehicle investigation resulted in an hours-long standoff and multiple arrests at a Sioux Falls apartment.

The primary suspect, 18-year-old Andrew Two Hawk, and two other women were arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The investigation began Thursday morning after a car was stolen from a home in southwest Sioux Falls. Clemens says Two Hawk entered an unlocked vehicle at a home on S. Discovery Avenue, used a garage door opener to open the home’s garage, then stole a Kia Sorento that had the keys left inside.

Clemens said the stolen Kia was then involved in a road rage incident in central Sioux Falls later that morning. The Kia cut another driver off, the other driver honked, then the Kia began following that driver. Eventually, three gunshots were fired from the Kia at the other vehicle. No one was hurt.

Detectives used surveillance footage from the two incidents to identify Two Hawk as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued.

Police tracked down Two Hawk to an apartment on N. Cliff Avenue near E. 1st Street. The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task force attempted to arrest Two Hawk around 9:20 a.m., but he refused to come out of the apartment. A SWAT team was called in a few hours later to assist.

One woman exited the apartment during the standoff, but Two Hawk and another woman remained inside until about 2:30 p.m. when police used gas on the residence. The two final holdouts then left the apartment and were arrested without further incident.

“The SWAT team did a fantastic job, the negotiators were working with them. There was some dialogue going back and forth,” Clemens said. “Ultimately, this is the type of result we like to see. It’s a peaceful result, the suspects were arrested safely. No one else was put into harms way.”

Two Hawk faces several charges, including discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault. The two women arrested, 18-year-old Alison Peltier and 23-year-old Jacinta Dubray, both face drug possession charges.

