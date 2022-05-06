Warmer Weekend Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be in and out of cloud cover across most of the region, but that won’t stop temperatures from warming up! Highs will range from the mid 60s in the east to the low to mid 70s out west. The wind will start to pick up in northern and central parts of the region this afternoon with gusts around 20 mph or so.

On Saturday, we’ll begin the day with nice weather. If you’re going out to the Avera Race Against Cancer, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s at race start time, so perfect running weather! Highs will be in the 70s across the region. The wind will be picking up throughout the day and this will lead to some chances for rain mainly in central and western South Dakota by Saturday night. Those chances move east overnight Saturday into Sunday. The best chances for rain will be early Sunday morning. Highs will fall a few degrees on Sunday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Monday. There is a chance for severe weather on Monday mainly in southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota. Stay with the First Alert Weather team as we track these storms on Monday! This will be followed up by rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday followed by temperatures warming up into the 60s and 70s.

