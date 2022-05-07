Augie baseball splits a pair at Mankato

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - No. 18 Augustana baseball split the doubleheader against No. 14 Minnesota State on Friday, evening the series at one game each. The Vikings move to 40-8-1 overall and 30-5 in NSIC play. Minnesota State is now 35-6 overall and 28-4 in conference action.

The winner of game three on Saturday will be named the NSIC regular-season champions and win the series.

Game One: Minnesota State 6, Augustana 2

Tanner Brown was the starting pitcher on the mound for the Vikings. Brown struck out four batters and now holds a 7-1 record this season. Seth Miller took over for Brown in the fourth inning and pitched three innings for AU, striking out one batter.

The Mavericks got on the board early with two runs in the first inning to take the lead.

Augustana cut the lead in half in the second inning when JT Mix singled up the middle, plating Jack Hines and making it a 2-1 game. Hines reached base after hitting a double to left center.

Minnesota State added another run in the second inning to lead 3-1.

In the third inning, MSU doubled to left field to bring in two runners and push the lead to 5-1.

Jordan Barth doubled to center field in the top of the fourth inning, breaking the school record for career doubles with his 66th.

Another run was added for Minnesota State in the fourth inning after a runner stole third and scored on a throwing error.

A solo homer from Will Olson in the seventh inning added Augustana’s second run of the game to bring the score to 6-2, with MSU leading.

Mix led the Vikings with two hits. Olson and Mix tallied on RBI each in the seven-inning game.

Game Two: Augustana 7, Minnesota State 6

Starting on the mound for the Vikings in game two was Caleb Saari. Saari spent six innings on the mound and recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. He now holds a record of 7-1. Caleb Kranz entered the game in the seventh inning and recorded one strikeout. Thomas Bruss, Jed Schmidt and Drey Dirksen spent time on the mound in game two of the series. Dirksen struck out two batters to earn the save.

The Vikings took the lead early in the game when Carter Howell scored after stealing third base and going home after a throwing error by the MSU catcher.

In the third inning, Minnesota State added two runs to take the lead after a double to left center. The Maverick’s lead was pushed to two runs with a single to the right side, ending the inning with a 3-1 lead.

Augustana tied the game in the sixth inning with two runs. Jordan Barth was sent home after JT Mix reached first on an error by the Maverick second baseman. Jack Hines plated the tying run after a single from Jaxon Rosencranz.

The Vikings took their second lead of the game in the seventh inning, scoring four runs to seal the victory. Max Mosser started the scoring in the seventh, adding a run after a single up the middle by Barth. Howell was plated by a Will Olson double to make it a 5-3 game.

Barth was brought home when Jack Hines reached first base on a fielder’s choice. Scoring the seventh run for the Vikings was Olson after a sacrifice fly from Mix.

The Mavericks added three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to send the game into extra innings as Augustana held on for the victory.

Barth tallied a team-leading three hits. Olson and Mosser logged two hits individually and Barth, Olson, Mix and Rosencranz each added one RBI.

Up Next

Augustana looks to win the series and the conference in the third game of the series on Saturday. The first pitch is slated for noon at Bowyer Field in Mankato, Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.