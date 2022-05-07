Avera “Race Against Cancer” race raises record setting amount

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th annual Avera “Race Against Cancer” raised a record amount of money to help battle cancer.

The event serves as one of the region’s largest fundraisers to support cancer victims. Saturday, it raised about $600,000 for that cause. That money will go to things like screening and detection, navigation services, the Avera wig program, and much more.

Hundreds of hours were put in by volunteers, Avera staff, and sponsors to make the event happen again this year.

“We put in probably about eight hours each ourselves,” said Grace Boddicker. Boddicker was a part of a group of radiologists from Avera who volunteered to help prepare for the event. “So many from Avera have put in countless hours to create this event again this year.”

While thousand showed up to the event to participate in one of three road race options, many others showed up to volunteer, or just to cheer on participants.

All showed up to help battle cancer, a disease that many in attendance had been affected by personally.

“I have done the race for a number of years,” said Troy Borchard, who ran the 5k this year. “A good friend of mine two years ago was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in November, and passed away in March, it was really quick... We are just trying to raise awareness overall, of cancer and cancer survivors, their stories. And of course, trying to get more funding so more research can get done.”

