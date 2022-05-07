Avera Medical Minute
Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time

11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant. (Source: KMBC, LIBERTY HOSPITAL, CNN)
By Alan Shope
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Eleven workers at a Missouri hospital’s maternity unit are not only busy taking care of their patients, but they are also getting ready to become patients.

It may or may not be a record, but 10 nurses and a doctor are all expecting.

“I think almost all of our shifts are consumed by baby talk,” said nurse and expecting mother Christen Burns

The staff said their patients are excited to take the journey together with a few ongoing jokes.

“We’ve made jokes that some of our nurses that aren’t expecting should open a daycare,” said nurse and expecting mother Liz Bishop.

A spokesperson with Liberty Hospital said the team is extremely excited for all the women in the unit but admits filling shifts on maternity leaves will be interesting.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

