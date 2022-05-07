Child killed in drive-by shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a child on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Tribal officers say the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 18 in Pine Ridge.

Witnesses say the vehicle shot at the home and left before officers arrived. Law information officials are asking for information from the public.

No further information has been released.

