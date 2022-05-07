FIRST ALERT: Chance for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We ended the week on a quiet note with seasonable temperatures for early May. While Saturday looks good aside from gusty winds, the attention turns to Saturday Night as a threat of severe thunderstorms is in the forecast.

TODAY: Cloud cover will be on the increase from the west to the east as a warm front ahead of the next system approaches. Winds will become gusty out of the south and south-southeast at 15-30 mph with higher gusts. The good news is that we should avoid wind alerts but use caution outdoors and secure any loose objects. Highs will be in the 70s with areas in central and western South Dakota reaching the 80s.

TONIGHT: We’ll need to be weather aware after 5 PM as the low pressure system with a trailing cold front tracks east. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in west-central and south-central South Dakota and push east to northeast throughout the evening and overnight hours. There is a level one risk for severe thunderstorms west of I-29 with a level two risk in place between the Missouri River and James River Valley, including Eureka, Redfield, Miller, Winner and Chamberlain. The main hazards will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms look to weaken as we head to the overnight hours and as they move east, but still be aware if you are along and east of the severe risk area in case storms maintain their strength. Lows will fall back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

MOTHER’S DAY: The chance for showers and thunderstorms will linger through mid-morning before moving out. The late morning and midday hours should remain quiet aside from an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Another storm system will bring a chance for more rain showers and thunderstorms. As of now, there is not a risk for severe thunderstorms in our area but know that could change, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Winds will be breezy at times, but not as strong as Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, but temperatures could be nudged up or down depending on how fast the storms clear in the morning and if the sun comes out.

RAINFALL FORECAST: Through Monday night, most areas will likely see up to 1″ of rain with higher amounts where rounds of heavier rain and thunderstorms set up.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and thunderstorms will end and skies clear from southwest to northeast Monday as the low pressure tracks northeast. Tuesday will be a touch cooler with partly cloudy skies. A warm front will push through Wednesday ahead of the next storm system and chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast late in the day Wednesday and continuing through Friday morning. Highs will range from the 60s north and west to the low 80s southeast Monday with 70s Tuesday. Wednesday will see highs in the 70s and 80s with everyone in the 80s Thursday. Some of the southeastern hometowns could very well crack 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels will also be higher as well, so keep that mind.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.