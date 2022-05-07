FIRST ALERT: Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the daytime Saturday is looking good with some sunshine and mild temperatures, the attention turns to this evening into tonight and a First Alert is being issued for parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area.

An area of low pressure with an associated cold front will approach western South Dakota this afternoon and move east. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 4 PM west of a line from Mobridge to Pierre to Winner. Storms will move east and northeast, reaching the James River valley between 7 PM and 10 PM. Storms are not expected to reach the I-29 corridor until roughly midnight.

As of 8 AM, here is a level two out of five risk for severe thunderstorms in an area between the Missouri River and the James River, which would include places like Eureka, Miller, Redfield, Chamberlain, Gettysburg and Winner. A level one out of five risk surrounds that and extends east to just west of the I-29 corridor. There is not a risk for severe storms along and east of I-29 but that could very well change in the upcoming outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center.

The likelihood for severe thunderstorms will be between 5 PM and midnight for the areas in the level one and level two risk. The main hazards will be large hail up to ping-pong ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Storms will linger into the overnight hours as they move east, and again, while the threat for severe weather is low the later at night and the further east we go, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen so we have to be on alert overnight.

Be sure to have ways to get those warnings and have multiple sources available to get said warnings. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the threat for severe weather and we’ll provide updates on air, online and on the First Alert Weather App.

