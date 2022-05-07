Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place through 11 PM

lightning
lightning(Pexels.com)
By Austin Haskins
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a First Alert in place as a threat of severe thunderstorms is in the forecast for a good portion of the area.

7:07 PM UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING with a tornado possible tag is in place near the Gettysburg area. Heads up in the Gettysburg area and points northeast. This storm is also capable of producing half dollar size hail and winds to 60 mph.

Dakota News Now Radar Update 707 PM
Dakota News Now Radar Update 707 PM(Dakota News Now)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6:28 PM UPDATE: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS are in place for portions of Todd and Tripp counties until 6:45 PM and for portions of Edmunds, Faulk and Potter counties until 7 PM. Seek shelter if you are in the warned area.

Radar Look Dakota News Now 6:28 PM
Radar Look Dakota News Now 6:28 PM(Dakota News Now)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 PM UPDATE: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the counties in blue through 11 PM. Hail to ping-pong ball size and damaging winds to 70 mph are the main hazards.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 PM for the counties in blue.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11 PM for the counties in blue.(Dakota News Now)

