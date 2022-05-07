Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota National Guard helps with flooding in North Dakota

Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south...
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALHALLA, N.D. (AP) - A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter and crew moved two 5-ton pumps in place to help lower floodwaters threatening an earthen dam in northeastern North Dakota.

The move came two days after a North Dakota Guard helicopter helped stabilize the Bourbanis Dam with more than 200 sandbags weighing 1 ton each. The dam is located on the Tongue River, a tributary of the Pembina River.

The Minnesota Guard used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter that has the ability to lift loads greater than 10,000 pounds. The North Dakota Guard transported and lowered the sandbags with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Flood warnings for the northeastern corner of the state as well as along the North Dakota-Minnesota border were expected to remain in effect until late Friday.

