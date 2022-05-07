Mount Marty advances to GPAC Softball Championship & earns automatic bid to NAIA National Tournament

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty was walking into today with a 2-0 record. The Lancers played Northwestern College at 2:00 PM. MMU walked away with a 9-5 win over the Red Raiders. This win put them in the GPAC softball championship.

MMU vs NWC

Mount Marty beat Northwestern 9-5. MMU had 9 runs, 10 hits, and 4 errors. NWC had 5 runs, 6 hits, and 2 errors in the game.

Maureena Vornhagen (SR/Kearney, NE) started in the circle for the Lancers, pitching the first five innings. Mo gave up six hits and three earned runs. Vonhagen had one strikeout on the game. Kaylee Rogers (JR/McKinney, TX) threw the last two innings, giving up zero hits and zero runs. Rogers had one strikeout in the game.

The first run did not occur until the top of the second inning. Karlee Arnold (SR/Parker, CO) had a solo home run to make the score 1-0.

The Lancers scored two more runs in the top of the third inning. The first run came from Bailey Kortan (JR/Tabor, SD), who scored on Abigail Thomas (SR/Loretto, MN)’s triple down left field. Thomas was able to get across home plate thanks to a sacrifice fly from Elliot Burns (JR/Rapid City, SD). The Red Raiders were able to add two of their own runs in the bottom of the third to make it 3-2.

The lone run from the top of the fourth inning came from Janeah Castro (FR/Fillmore, CA). Castro scored on a walk, which made the score 4-2. NWC scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make a 4-4 game.

Elliot Burns was able to get home in the top of the fifth inning on a SAC fly from Arnold. This gave the Lancers the 5-4 lead. Northwestern was able to score again to tie up the game 5-5.

The Lancers scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to help secure the win. Rose Kinyon (SR/Rapid City, SD) score on Abby Thomas’s single up the middle. Both Kortan and Thomas were able to advance on the throw to home. Elliot was able to hit a double in the next at-bat, scoring both Kortan and Thomas. The last run came from Burns, who scored on Kelly Amezcua (JR/Riverside, CA)’s single.

The Lancers were able to hold the Red Raiders to no runs in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh inning to win 9-5.

Up Next

The Lancers will be playing again tomorrow in the GPAC Championship against #1 seed, Midland University in Fremont, Neb. Midland’s record in this tournament is 3-1. This matchup will be a best 2-out-of-3 format. The times for these games are still TBD.

Midland has secured the league’s first berth to the NAIA Opening Round by virtue of winning the other pod, while Mount Marty has now officially secured the second berth with Midland playing in the final (the Warriors having won the regular season league title had already earned one of the GPAC’s two automatic bids, thus meaning the Lancers get the second regardless of tomorrow’s results).

