NTSB releases video as part of Chamberlain plane crash investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details, including video, which is part of its ongoing investigation into the fatal 2019 plane crash in Chamberlain.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on November 30.

Nine people were killed and three others were seriously hurt.

Those on the plane were returning to Idaho Falls, Idaho after a hunting trip in South Dakota.

The NTSB’s docket includes witness statements, photos and video, as well as information from the flight data recorder.

