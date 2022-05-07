Avera Medical Minute
NTSB releases video as part of Chamberlain plane crash investigation

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an NTSB air safety investigator begins the initial examination of the wreckage of the Pilatus PC-12 that crashed in Chamberlain, S.D., on Nov. 30, 2019, shortly after departure from Chamberlain Municipal Airport. Federal investigators say the pilot and a passenger spent three hours clearing snow and ice off of a small plane before it crashed after taking off from a small South Dakota airport over Thanksgiving weekend. (NTSB via AP, File)(KMVT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released new details, including video, which is part of its ongoing investigation into the fatal 2019 plane crash in Chamberlain.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on November 30.

Nine people were killed and three others were seriously hurt.

Those on the plane were returning to Idaho Falls, Idaho after a hunting trip in South Dakota.

The NTSB’s docket includes witness statements, photos and video, as well as information from the flight data recorder.

