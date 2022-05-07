Pursuit leads to crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pursuit in Sioux Falls led to a two-car accident.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it happened near Minnesota Avenue and 33rd Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

No other details are being released at this time because there were minors involved.

We expect to learn more during police briefing next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.