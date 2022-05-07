Special event photo finishes highlight opening day of Howard Wood Dakota Relays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Event Friday night at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays tends to never disappoint, and this year’s 97th edition produced some of the closest finishes a fan could hope to see.

In the girls Special Event 800 Meter Run Bismarck Century’s (North Dakota) Erin Palmer appeared well on her way to victory for the second time in this event having won it as a freshman in 2019. However, down the stretch, Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Berkely Engelland made a charge and threatened to overtake her. Palmer would hang on to win in a personal best time of 2:11.45, edging Engelland by .30 seconds.

The boys Special Event 200 meter run followed and followed a similar script. Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller was out ahead of the pack at first only to see as many as six runners within fractions of a second. In a photo finish Custer’s Blake Boyster got the win in 22.57 seconds, edging Guthmiller’s mark of 22.62 seconds.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from those thrilling finishes and hear from the winners as well as more day one highlights featuring:

-Long jump with Aberdeen’s Sam Rohlfs and Belle Fourche’s Aiden Giffen.

-Pole Vault featuring Brandon Valley’s Bethany Dybdahl

-Shot putt and terrific championship throw by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s Tony Nelson

-The 4x800 Meter AA Relay final won by Brandon Valley

