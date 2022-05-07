Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sweep of UND clinches Jackrabbits’ second straight Summit League regular season title

Pitching dominates in SDSU’s 6-0 & 2-0 victories
Jacks shutout UND 6-0 & 2-0
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time in as many years, South Dakota State softball is the champion of the Summit League regular season.

SDSU (36-10, 17-2 Summit) needed two wins in its weekend series against North Dakota (14-37, 4-15 Summit) and picked up both in Friday’s doubleheader at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. The Jacks shutout the Fighting Hawks in each contest, winning 6-0 in game one and 2-0 in game two.

Game 1 - W, 6-0

Four runs in the opening inning gave the Jackrabbits a comfortable lead from the start. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for the Jackrabbits, then Rozelyn Carrillo went home on a wild pitch for the 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, with Kelsey Lenox and Cylie Halvorson in scoring position, Lindsey Culver ripped her ninth homer of the season over the left field fence to plate three more runs.

Brooke Dumont homered in the sixth frame, her third in the last four games, to push the SDSU lead to 5-0. Rozelyn Carrillo extended her hit streak to a whopping 22 games with an RBI single that drove in her sister Jocelyn Carrillo to wrap up the scoring.

Grace Glanzer tossed all seven innings of the shutout. The sophomore gave up six hits and only one walk while striking out four. She is 18-4 this year.

Game 2 - W, 2-0

The Jackrabbits needed six innings to take a lead on the Fighting Hawks in game two. After five scoreless frames SDSU cracked the scoreboard in the sixth behind a triple from Emma Osmundson that plated Jocelyn Carrillo as the winning run. Jarecki singled on the next at-bat to send home Osmundson and add an insurance run. Tori Kniesche put UND down in order in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Kniesche allowed only one base runner in her seven innings of work. She gave up a second-inning double to the Hawks but responded with a pair of strikeouts to strand the runner. Kniesche struck out 15 total batters, the second highest K total of her career. She moves to 16-5 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will play North Dakota in the final game of the regular season Sunday morning at 11 a.m. SDSU will recognize six seniors prior to the first pitch as part of its Senior Day activities.

NOTES

  • South Dakota State wins the Summit League regular season for the second consecutive season and second time in program history.
  • Tori Kniesche has struck out more than 10 batters in each of her last four games and seven of her 11 Summit League appearances.
  • SDSU has hit 70 home runs this season. The program record is 73, which was set last season.
  • Following her hit in game one, Rozelyn Carrillo recorded a hit in game two to extend her hit streak to 23 games.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Advance to GPAC Tournament Championship with 9-5 win over Northwestern
Mount Marty advances to GPAC Softball Championship & earns automatic bid to NAIA National Tournament
2022 Howard Wood Relays get underway
Special event photo finishes highlight opening day of Howard Wood Dakota Relays
Scores against Mankato
Augie baseball splits a pair at Mankato
Top doubles team for Patriots celebrates win over Washington
Lincoln boys tennis avenges lone loss to Washington