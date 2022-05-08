Avera Medical Minute
Leaving her mark on the Avera Race Against Cancer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Race Against Cancer wouldn’t be the same without one familiar face.

Jackie Haggar-Tuschen has been involved with the race since the beginning.

She’s preparing for retirement from the Avera Fitness Center soon but says she won’t be giving up the race.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck shares a store about Haggar-Tuschen’s impact on the race.

