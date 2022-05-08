Avera Medical Minute
More records fall at 97th Howard Wood Dakota Relays

The second day of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays brought just as much excitement as the first day, with even more meet records falling today.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
In the boys 100 meter dash, Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller set a new meet record with a 10.45 time in the race. The previous record was of 10.53 set in 2017. Guthmiller had lost Friday night’s Special Event 200 meter run in a photo finish to Custer’s Blake Boyster.

O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie set another meet record the very next race in the girls 1600 meter run. Hardie ran a 4:53.60, breaking the old record of 4:54.11 set in 2019. Hardie won by over eight seconds over fellow Knight Libby Castelli.

Click the video player above to see highlights from Day 2 at the 97th Howard Wood Dakota Relays, including:

- Sioux Falls Christian and Sioux Falls Jefferson domination in boys medley sprints.

- Electric finishes in the girls and boys 400 meter dashes.

- North Dakota athletes take short hurdle races.

