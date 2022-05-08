SDSU Softball caps of regular season with win over North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State softball ended the regular season with a 6-1 win over North Dakota Saturday at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. SDSU improves to 37-10 on the season and ends Summit League action 18-2.

Rozelyn Carrillo blasted her 11th home run of the season on her first at-bat for the 1-0 Jackrabbit lead in the first inning. Carrillo has now recorded a hit in 24 straight games. Allison Yoder tripled in the second frame to plate Jocelyn Carrillo’s winning run, then Emma Osmundson doubled to drive in Yoder.

Yoder tallied two more RBIs and Osmundson tacked on another to push SDSU’s scoring total to six. Grace Glanzer put in four innings of work in the circle, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. The sophomore moves to 19-4 on the season. Tori Kniesche took over for the final three innings. She struck out six batters and gave up three hits, one walk and one run.T he Hawks’ only run of the weekend came off an RBI single in the sixth inning that scored a runner from second base. Seven different Jackrabbits recorded a hit in the final game of the series, led by Yoder with three.

South Dakota State will host the Summit League Tournament starting Wednesday. The Jacks enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will not play until Thursday. More information will be released Sunday.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletics.

