South Dakota native on a mission to stop sexual assault in U.S. Military

Soldiers face many risks on the battlefield. But the threat they're most likely to encounter may be something you've never considered.

One South Dakota woman is making it her mission to stop it.

“When we talk about this attack really as no different as being shot at or blown up on the combat field or combat zone, it really opens everyone’s eyes to how serious this threat is,” South Dakota National Guard Captain Jeffrey Marshall said. Marshall is commander of the 842nd Engineer Company in Spearfish.

There are 1.9 million service members in the U.S. Military. More than 60,000 have been wounded or killed in action since 9/11.

“And then there’s another number that gives me goosebumps every time I talk about it,” Marshall said. “It’s 27,100.”

That’s how many are victims of sexual assault - each year.

“It just appalls me that that number is allowed to happen. That the biggest threat to all our soldiers is sexual assault,” Marshall said.

“Buddy Aid is first response to sexual assault,” Major Bridget Flannery said. “It is what you say and what do you not say, what do you do, what do you not do when someone tells you they’ve been hurt this way.”

Flannery developed Buddy Aid. She’s now director of the program and works for the National Guard Professional Education Center.

The Flandreau native says it was a response to what a South Dakota National Guard unit experienced during deployment to Afghanistan.

“Over the course of that tour, we started to treat sexual violence the same way we treated all those other threats and all that mean was we use the tools we already knew and started applying them more broadly and man, we knew then that it worked.”

Now Flannery is sharing Buddy Aid with others.

The program has been presented to soldiers and airmen in more than 33 states, including South Dakota and Wyoming. In many cases, the impact is immediate.

“There hasn’t been one training where we haven’t had a disclosure of a sexual assault or a sexual harassment case or even some family member that’s in some sort of crisis or dealing with some sort of thing that’s a little overwhelming,” Master Sgt Rebecca Motley of the Wyoming National Guard said.

For Flannery, it’s a chance to give back.

“The ability to pay back a little bit about what the Guard has given me is huge.”

And help her fellow servicemen and servicewomen.

“All we’ve got, all any of us have is our own battle space right? I have five foot four inches of battlespace and I am just incredibly grateful to be in a position where I’ve got a chance to make a difference,” Flannery said.

