Bracket set for Summit League Softball tournament

The field is set for the 2022 Summit League Softball Championship tournament.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The field is set for the 2022 Summit League Softball Championship tournament. South Dakota State earned the top seed after winning the Summit League regular season.

South Dakota earned the fourth seed in the tournament, and will open play against fifth-seeded Kansas City. The winner from that game will face the Jackrabbits in the second round. First round games take place on Wednesday, May 11th. The tournament is being hosted at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium in Brookings. The tournament winner receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

