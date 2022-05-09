Avera Medical Minute
‘Breaking the Stigma’ mental health special airs May 23

Breaking the Stigma: A Dakota News Now Special Report will air May 23.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While more and more people are open to discussing the importance of mental health, the stigma remains for many.

Dakota News Now will air a special report, called “Breaking the Stigma,” where we’ll hear from experts in the medical field and those who help others with mental health on a daily basis.

The goal of the special is to advance the discussion on the importance of mental health, and to answer questions people may have on the topic. If you have a question you would like answered, email us at news@dakotanewsnow.com

The special airs Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. on KDLT and at 9:30 p.m. on Fox Sioux Falls.

