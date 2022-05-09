Avera Medical Minute
“Cabaret” playing at the Premiere Playhouse

By Alexandra Todd
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 1966 “Cabaret” has been a musical for the ages tackling the beginning of World War II and love. Artistic Director of the Premiere Playhouse and the Director of the show Oliver Mayes joined us today to tell us more about this unique musical. Dates and tickets can be found on the Premiere Playhouse website.

https://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/the-premiere-playhouse-presents-cabaret/

