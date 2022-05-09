Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Canaries talk about exciting upgrades at SF Stadium

Plenty of upgrades at the Cage when the Canaries have their home opener May 20th
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries open the 2022 season on the road Friday night in Lincoln, returning home the following week where they look forward showing off new improvements to Sioux Falls Stadium.

It really began last year for new Canaries owners Brian Slipka and Anthony Albanese with the addition of a new half million dollar scoreboard.

And this season they’ve literally changed the game at the Birdcage.

Owner Brian Slipka says, ”What we said last year was we want to earn the right and we have not changed that. That has not wavered. If anything we’re doubling down and increasing that stance of we want to earn the right for the fan experience. And we’re just really excited for the fans to come out here this spring and summer.”

Canaries manager Mike Meyer says, ”We’ve got resources. We’ve got the full salary cap. We’ve got a lot of the amenities that we didn’'t have in the past. So now I want to go out and prove it.”

Slipka says that they still want to try and build a new stadium within the next 3 to 5 years, viewing improvements to the birdcage as a long term investment towards that.

The Canaries open the season on the road this Friday at Lincoln and then are back for the home opener a week from Friday at the “new look” Bird Cage...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Canaries talk about exciting upgrades at SF Stadium
Canaries make upgrades to SF Stadium prior to home opener
The field is set for the 2022 Summit League Softball Championship tournament.
Bracket set for Summit League Softball tournament
Vikings sweep Bemidji State
Augustana softball claims NSIC Tournament title
Augustana softball claims NSIC Tournament title