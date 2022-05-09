Canaries talk about exciting upgrades at SF Stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries open the 2022 season on the road Friday night in Lincoln, returning home the following week where they look forward showing off new improvements to Sioux Falls Stadium.

It really began last year for new Canaries owners Brian Slipka and Anthony Albanese with the addition of a new half million dollar scoreboard.

And this season they’ve literally changed the game at the Birdcage.

Owner Brian Slipka says, ”What we said last year was we want to earn the right and we have not changed that. That has not wavered. If anything we’re doubling down and increasing that stance of we want to earn the right for the fan experience. And we’re just really excited for the fans to come out here this spring and summer.”

Canaries manager Mike Meyer says, ”We’ve got resources. We’ve got the full salary cap. We’ve got a lot of the amenities that we didn’'t have in the past. So now I want to go out and prove it.”

Slipka says that they still want to try and build a new stadium within the next 3 to 5 years, viewing improvements to the birdcage as a long term investment towards that.

The Canaries open the season on the road this Friday at Lincoln and then are back for the home opener a week from Friday at the “new look” Bird Cage...

