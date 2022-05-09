Codington County rape suspect takes Alford plea

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man facing rape charges in Codington County entered an Alford plea in court Monday morning.

Thirty-four-year-old Deserick Jake Bird was initially charged with three counts of First Degree Rape. Watertown Radio reports he entered an Alford plea to one of the charges.

In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes there is enough evidence to find them guilty.

Under the terms of Monday’s plea deal, the prosecution agreed to seek no more than 80 years in prison for Bird. He faced a life sentence with no possibility of parole for his initial charges.

Prosecutors say Bird raped a child under the age of 13 between the dates of May and October of 2021. Bird and the victim were known acquaintances.

Bird remains in the Codington County Detention Center pending sentencing. A sentencing date has not been set.

