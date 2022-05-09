FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Place until 6 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for portions of the Dakota News Now coverage area until 6 AM.

Some locations included in the watch include Pierre, Winner, Mitchell, Huron, Watertown, Chamberlain, Lake Andes, Miller, Redfield, Milbank and De Smet.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 6 AM for the counties in blue (Dakota News Now)

The strongest storms could be capable of producing large hail up to 2″ in diameter and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph.

Be sure to have a way to get those warnings overnight into the early morning hours.

Meteorologist Aaron Doudna will have the latest details coming up from 5-7 AM Monday on Dakota News Now.

Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App to get those weather alerts.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.