Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Morning Thunderstorms, Afternoon Sun

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms move through the region, especially north and west of Sioux Falls. There’s a slight risk for a little severe weather this morning with the main threats being large hail and strong wind gusts. After the rain moves out, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 60s and low 70s in the west, to the low to mid 80s in the east. It will be windy with wind gusts around 40 mph possible. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m.

There should be plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday, but we’re going to see some cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the region. The wind will calm down, as well. By Wednesday, we’ll bring in some much warmer air and another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will jump into the 80s across the region with 90s possible in the south and east. Our chance for thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Some severe weather is possible, so we’ll keep you updated on that through the week.

By the weekend, highs will cool down in to the 60s and 70s around the region. We should be in and out of cloud cover, as well. Early next week, highs look to stay in the 70s. Our next chance for rain will be by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
FIRST ALERT: Level two out of risk for strong to severe thunderstorms overnight
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Storms Returning Saturday Night
FRI
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Forecast For The Weekend
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Temperatures on the Way