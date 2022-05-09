Avera Medical Minute
Mother and daughter bringing soul food to Sioux Falls

Mother and daughter bringing soul food to Sioux Falls
By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother and daughter duo is cooking up some soul food at Randle’s Kitchen in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s kind of cliché or biased to say, but my mom is the best cook I know,” said Jordan Randle, the co-owner of Randle’s Kitchen.

Shona and Jordan Randle used to cook out of a food truck. They enjoyed the mobility, but then they ran into some expensive repairs.

“Putting all the money into a truck that we can only have open in the summertime, we decided to put it into this building and try to have that all-year-round clientele,” Jordan said.

Operating out of a store front allows them to expand their menu.

“If you really want something that’s homemade, the only two things that aren’t are the french fries and the mozzarella sticks. Everything else is made from these hands. It’s comfort, it’s made with love,” Shona said.

The love put into the food isn’t the only love in the building.

“It’s great working with my mom I love it, and I think there is nobody better creative-wise to work with me, and there’s nobody who understands how I do things better than my mom,” Jordan said.

Shona and Jordan say they do occasionally butt heads, but it’s still great coming to work with family.

“Any mom’s dream, right? Your daughter has to come and see you every single day,” Shona said.

They also enjoy passing that family-style cooking on to others.

“Giving the rest of the city the food is going to be awesome because nobody has had food like this,” Jordan said.

Randle’s Kitchen is located near the corner of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue. You can view their full menu or when they’re open on their Facebook page or their website.

