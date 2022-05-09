Planting season begins for South Dakota farmers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After battling a dry and cold start to the spring, South Dakota farmers are finally utilizing the warm temperatures and rain to begin planting their crops. Now, They’ll have a limited amount of time to plant the seed for a successful harvest.

Jeff Thompson has been farming near Lyons for 40 years. One thing he’s learned is that every planting season brings its own set of challenges.

”We were dry last year, we got dinged a little bit. Two and three years ago, we were very wet on the bottom here. A lot of prevent-plant acres, so it’s kind of a roller coaster,” said Thompson.

This year was no exception, but now he’s finally getting his boots on the ground.

”We’re rolling now. Moisture is pretty good right now, so we’re kind of anxious to get going. It had been very dry earlier, dry and cold, and conditions are getting pretty good now,” said Thompson.

Farmers have a narrow time window to plant for a successful harvest. For Thompson, he thinks the conditions to plant opened up just in time, and he’s relieved.

”The acres I have, I’m comfortable right now with the time and stuff. We’re not late by any means, but it is time to get the crop in the ground,” said Thompson.

Getting that crop in the ground at just the right time for a farmer could be the difference between a profit or a loss.

”It’s a lot of money that we’re putting in the ground, and you just hope you get your money back, and then some, at the end of the season,” said Thompson.

For now, Thompson can breath a sigh of relief.

”It always gives you a good feeling. At the end of the day, you finish planting a field, you got it in right and things are looking good and I’m doing my part to feed the world. It makes a guy feel good,” said Thompson.

Planting season may be underway, but Thompson says the success of this year’s crop production will be dependent on the amount of moisture between now and harvest season.

