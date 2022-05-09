Police: Four face charges after high speed chase, crash with minors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no life-threatening injuries were reported after a high speed car chase led to a crash, two minors were in the car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 6 p.m.on Friday afternoon, an officer saw a gray 2001 Chevy Silverado truck matching the description of a truck involved at the scene of shots being fired into the air Thursday afternoon. The officer tried to stop the suspect vehicle near 33rd and Grange, and it took off at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the suspects until the truck ran a red light and was hit by a car at 33rd and Minnesota. A few people got out of the truck and started to leave the are, but they were police were able to detain them. There were five people total in the truck, two of which were minors ages five-year-old girl and one-year-old boy. Police also found small amounts of meth.

The following people were arrested:

Aubrey Lynn Heck, 28 from Sioux Falls: Possession of a controlled substance, abuse/cruelty to a minor, aggravated eluding, hit and run, and outstanding warrants.

Mathew Dean Upton, 20 from Sioux Falls: outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance

Kunta Darrell Miles, 45 from Sioux Falls: outstanding warrants

Olivia Marie Lapointe, 26 from Vermillion: possession of a controlled substance, abuse/cruelty to a minor

The driver of the car that hit the suspect vehicle is an 18-year-old girl from Harrisburg. She did not require immediate medical attention.

