Police: Searching for two suspects involved in assault and robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a woman reported two men threatened, assaulted and robbed her early Monday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said two men came to a woman’s apartment in southwest Sioux Falls and the woman said she did know one of them. The man she did not know took out a gun and threatened her with it, and hit her several time. Reports indicate the suspects took some jewelry before they left.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

