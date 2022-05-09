Public invited to reception honoring outgoing Council Members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The public is invited to attend a reception from 5–6 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Carnegie Town Hall.

Officials say the event will honor Councilors Janet Brekke, Christine Erickson, and Rick Kiley whose terms end on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Following the reception, the outgoing Councilors will be recognized at their 6 p.m. regular meeting with a public service recognition award.

· Councilor Janet Brekke was elected in 2018 as an At-Large City Council Member.

· Councilor Christine Erickson was elected in 2014 as an At-Large City Council Member. She was reelected in 2018.

· Councilor Rick Kiley was elected in 2014 to the Southeast District City Council Member. He was reelected in 2018.

On May 17, 2022, Council Members Elect Sarah Cole, Rich Merkouris, and David Barranco will be sworn in to succeed these City Council members.

