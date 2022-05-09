Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Public invited to reception honoring outgoing Council Members

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The public is invited to attend a reception from 5–6 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, at Carnegie Town Hall.

Officials say the event will honor Councilors Janet Brekke, Christine Erickson, and Rick Kiley whose terms end on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Following the reception, the outgoing Councilors will be recognized at their 6 p.m. regular meeting with a public service recognition award.

· Councilor Janet Brekke was elected in 2018 as an At-Large City Council Member.

· Councilor Christine Erickson was elected in 2014 as an At-Large City Council Member. She was reelected in 2018.

· Councilor Rick Kiley was elected in 2014 to the Southeast District City Council Member. He was reelected in 2018.

On May 17, 2022, Council Members Elect Sarah Cole, Rich Merkouris, and David Barranco will be sworn in to succeed these City Council members.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Mother and daughter bringing soul food to Sioux Falls
Mother and daughter bringing soul food to Sioux Falls
Mother and daughter bringing soul food to Sioux Falls
Mother and daughter bringing soul food to Sioux Falls
Noem also clashed with lawmakers over their handling of the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings.
Noem makes May 8-14 Prevention Week in South Dakota
"Cabaret" playing at the Premiere Playhouse
“Cabaret” playing at the Premiere Playhouse