Rain ending, clouds breaking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are ending across the region. After the rain moves out, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the upper 60s and low 70s in the west, to the low to mid 80s in the east. It will be windy with wind gusts around 40 mph possible. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m.

There should be plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday, but we’re going to see some cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s across the region. The wind will calm down, as well. By Wednesday, we’ll bring in some much warmer air and another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will jump into the 80s across the region with 90s possible in the south and east. Our chance for thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Some severe weather is possible, so we’ll keep you updated on that through the week.

By the weekend, highs will cool down in to the 60s and 70s around the region. We should be in and out of cloud cover, as well. Early next week, highs look to stay in the 70s. Our next chance for rain will be by the middle of next week.

