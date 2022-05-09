Avera Medical Minute
SDDOT celebrates 26 years providing 511 service to South Dakota travelers

SD DOT logo
SD DOT logo(South Dakota Dept. of Transportation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will celebrate 511 Day on Wednesday, May 11, as SDDOT 511 marks more than a quarter of a century of service to South Dakota citizens and travelers.

According to a press release, South Dakota’s 511 traveler information telephone service started as #SAFE (#7223) in November 1996, then became 5-1-1 in 2001.

The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7, including incidents, construction, and weather forecasts. SDDOT also provides a 511 website (SD511.org), and a mobile app, SDDOT 511, which is available for both iOS and Android users.

SDDOT continually strives to improve traveler information and is committed to ongoing improvements to make 511 more valuable and useful to travelers.

With “511 Day”, here is a summary of the extensive 511 services SDDOT has provided through the years:

  • 19 million SD511.org website user engagements
  • Four million phone calls to 511 South Dakota
  • Four million SDDOT 511 mobile app user engagements
  • 200 thousand SDDOT 511 mobile app downloads
  • Two million My511SD alerts via email, text, and app; register at SD511.org

As the SDDOT prepares for the busy summer construction schedule, South Dakota citizens and visitors can continue to turn to SD511 for all their traveler information needs.

