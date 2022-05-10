10pm Sportscast Monday, May 9th
Birdcage improvements, Rohlfs is our Athlete of the Week, DSU Baseball and Huset’s Speedway
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Canaries owners bought a brand new scoreboard last summer, this year there will be even more improvements to SF Stadium. Sam Rohlfs jumps at the chance to play different sports. The Dakota State baseball team continues it’s turn around and highlights from opening night at Huset’s Speedway.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.